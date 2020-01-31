State of emergency declared as huge fire closes in on Australian capital

A state of emergency has been declared in the Australian Capital Territory as a large fire closes in on the capital Canberra.

The public has been warned to "watch and act alert" as flames spread towards the south of the city.

"The combination of extreme heat, wind and dry landscape will place suburbs in Canberra's south at risk in the coming days," Andrew Barr said, chief minister of the ACT.

Barr called it the worst bushfire threat since the devastating fires of 2003.