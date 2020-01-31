- ITV Report
State of emergency declared as huge fire closes in on Australian capital
A state of emergency has been declared in the Australian Capital Territory as a large fire closes in on the capital Canberra.
The public has been warned to "watch and act alert" as flames spread towards the south of the city.
"The combination of extreme heat, wind and dry landscape will place suburbs in Canberra's south at risk in the coming days," Andrew Barr said, chief minister of the ACT.
Barr called it the worst bushfire threat since the devastating fires of 2003.
A local resident from Tharwa, about 40 kilometers (25 miles) south of Canberra, said that landholders and the community were worried that since the 2003 bushfires, there had not been enough land management.
"We all hope that when this is all over there's some revision in how fires are managed and how they're prevented," Sarah Angus said.
Extra crews have been brought to the ACT from interstate to assist local firefighters over the weekend.
Wildfires have been ravaging large areas of the country for months.
Thousands of people have lost their homes and dozens have perished in the flames.
It's been estimated millions of animals have also died.