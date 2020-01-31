Strip club accused of fleecing customer out of £50k loses SEV licence

A strip club accused of fleecing a drunk customer out of £50,000 has had its licence revoked by a council.

SophistiCats, which bills itself as London’s “premier” lap dancing club, was accused of “taking advantage” of patrons by the Metropolitan Police.

One customer, who works in finance, told officers he woke up to find credit card receipts totalling £50,000, after visiting the venue on Eversholt Street in Camden on February 27 2019.

Another customer claimed £8,000 was taken from his account “without his consent” during a drunken visit on September 28, while his friend was charged £2,500.

It led to police recommending for the club’s Sexual Entertainment Venues (SEV) licence to be revoked in a report that went before Camden Council’s licencing committee on Thursday.

Barrister Robert Cohen, representing the Met, said officers had noticed “startling similarities” between various alleged incidents at the club.

He told the committee: “The Met Police Service’s position is that it is likely customers were being taken advantage of on multiple occasions.

“It is likely performers were encouraging alcohol consumption with a view of extracting money from those customers.”

Mr Cohen said the “fact of irresponsible supply of alcohol” was “irrefutable”.