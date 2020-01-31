Twitter, Pinterest to crack down on US voter misinformation

Twitter and Pinterest are taking new steps to root out voting misinformation designed to suppress participation in the November US elections.

Twitter unveiled a new tool on Wednesday that will make it easier for American users to report tweets containing misleading information about registering to vote or casting a ballot.

The platform said the tool would be available at “key moments” throughout the election.

Meanwhile Pinterest announced that it will remove posts that include false information about where, how and when people can register to vote or cast a ballot.

Most of the big social media platforms already prohibit deliberately misleading information about voting.

Twitter and Pinterest announced the new initiatives just before the first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses on Monday.

Carlos Monje Jr, Twitter’s director of public policy and philanthropy, said in a statement: “As caucuses and primaries for the presidential election get underway, we’re building on our efforts to protect the public conversation.”

The company’s new tool has already been used in elections in India, the UK and the European Union.

Election security experts say online voter suppression remains a significant threat as foreign and domestic groups seek to polarise Americans and influence elections.