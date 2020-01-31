Two patients in England test positive for coronavirus

Two members of the family have tested positive for the coronavirus in England. Credit: PA/ AP

Two members of the family have tested positive for the coronavirus in England, in what is the first recorded case of the virus in the UK. The announcement comes after more than 80 Britons on an evacuation flight from the Chinese city at the centre of the outbreak were due to land in the UK. It is unclear where the two patients are from, but it is understood they are not from the Wirral area, where a special facility has been set up to quarantine those returning from Wuhan.

In a statement, Professor Chris Whitty, said: "We can confirm that two patients in England, who are members of the same family, have tested positive for coronavirus. "The patients are receiving specialist NHS care, and we are using tried and tested infection control procedures to prevent further spread of the virus. "The NHS is extremely well-prepared and used to managing infections and we are already working rapidly to identify any contacts the patients had, to prevent further spread.

A microscopic image of the new coronavirus, which is believed to have emerged from Wuhan. Credit: AP

"We have been preparing for UK cases of novel coronavirus and we have robust infection control measures in place to respond immediately. "We are continuing to work closely with the World Health Organization and the international community as the outbreak in China develops to ensure we are ready for all eventualities." At least 213 people in China have died from the disease and there has been almost 10,000 recorded cases. There has been nearly 100 recorded cases of the virus in 18 countries. No deaths have been reported outside China.

The accommodation at Arrowe Park Hospital in Merseyside which is understood to be where the British nationals from the coronavirus-hit city of Wuhan in China, are quarantined. Credit: PA