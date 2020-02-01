Death toll rises as coronavirus cases near 12,000

The death toll from the coronavirus has risen to 259 and the number of confirmed cases of infection has increased to 11,791, Chinese authorities said. The increases come as the US declares a public health emergency and takes steps towards stricter rules on entry into the country. US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar announced that President Donald Trump will temporarily bar entry to the US of foreign nationals believed to be a risk of transmitting the virus.

“The risk of infection for Americans remains low and with these and our previous actions we are working to keep the risk low,” Mr Azar said. The new restrictions will begin on Sunday afternoon. The American declaration followed that of the World Health Organisation (WHO) about the outbreak, which has spread to more than a dozen countries.