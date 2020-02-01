- ITV Report
Huge fire breaks out at bakery in West Yorkshire retail park
Firefighters are tackling a large blaze which broke out at a bakery in a retail park in West Yorkshire.
Police and 20 fire engines rushed to the scene of the blaze at Speedibake, in Collinsway, Wakefield, at around 1.17pm on Saturday.
Huge plumes of smoke can be seen billowing from the building at the Westgate Retail Park.
Terrified shoppers looked on as 140 firefighters from around the county fought the blaze.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said around 75% of the ground floor at the bakery has been damaged by the fire.
Connor Strachan, 19, from Alverthorpe, and Eleanor Goldthorpe, 17, had planned to watch Jumanji at the Cineworld cinema opposite the bakery, but when they arrived at around 2pm they were told they had to wait in the building.
Mr Strachan said there were nearly 100 people at the cinema, some of whom were from Mecca Bingo directly opposite Speedibake.
He said: “We were eventually let out, a lot of the other buildings were evacuated too.
“There was a lot of black smoke, it was quite chaotic.”
Ben Russell, 29, who lives more than two miles away near Trinity Walk shopping centre, said he could see the thick black cloud of smoke from his flat window.
He added: “It’s a huge blaze, smoke is all around the area.”
West Yorkshire Police have warned drivers to avoid the area, with road closures in place around Ings Road.
A police spokesman said there have been no reports of any injuries.