Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

In pictures: Celebrations and protests - how the United Kingdom marked leaving the European Union

The moment the UK left the European Union was marked with a light display, parties and protests. Credit: PA

From dressing head-to-toe in Union Jack flags to lighting candles and protests, here's a look at how people across the four nations marked 11pm - as the UK officially left the EU.

  • Pro-Brexit supporters celebrating in Parliament Square at Nigel Farage's leaving party
Pro-Brexit supporters celebrating in Parliament Square, London, after the UK left the European Union on Friday. Credit: PA
  • 'Thanks Nige': National flags and anthems in Parliament Square as pro-Brexit supporters celebrate the joyous moment
Pro-Brexit supporters share their joy as the UK leaves the EU. Credit: PA
  • A pro-Brexit supporter celebrates by jumping onto an EU flag in Parliament Square
A pro-Brexit supporter jumps on an EU flag in Parliament Square, London. Credit: PA
  • A message reading 'this is our star, look after it for us' being projected onto the side of the White Cliffs of Dover
A message projected onto the White Cliffs of Dover. Credit: PA/Led By Donkeys
  • Union Jack flags all around in Belfast as pro-Brexit supporters celebrate the UK leaving after 47 years
Pro-Brexit supporters outside Stormont in Belfast. Credit: PA
  • 'Missing EU already': Pro-EU campaigners take part in a rally outside the Scottish Parliament, Edinburgh
Pro-EU campaigners take part in a 'Missing EU Already' rally. Credit: PA
  • Border Communities Against Brexit campaign group protest on the Irish border in Carrickcarnon
Protesters from the campaign group Border Communities Against Brexit take part in a demonstration in Carrickcarnon on the Irish border, Ireland. Credit: PA
  • Pro-Brexit supporters gather in George Square, Glasgow, as the UK leaves the European Union
Pro-Brexit supporters celebrating with the Union Jack flag in Glasgow. Credit: PA
  • A pro-Brexit supporter celebrates by pouring beer onto an EU flag in Parliament Square
A pro-Brexit supporter pours beer onto an EU flag in London. Credit: PA
  • 'We still love EU' appears on a cliff in southern England
A projection appears on a cliff in Ramsgate, southern England. Credit: AP

More on Brexit here: