In pictures: Celebrations and protests - how the United Kingdom marked leaving the European Union
From dressing head-to-toe in Union Jack flags to lighting candles and protests, here's a look at how people across the four nations marked 11pm - as the UK officially left the EU.
- Pro-Brexit supporters celebrating in Parliament Square at Nigel Farage's leaving party
- 'Thanks Nige': National flags and anthems in Parliament Square as pro-Brexit supporters celebrate the joyous moment
- A pro-Brexit supporter celebrates by jumping onto an EU flag in Parliament Square
- A message reading 'this is our star, look after it for us' being projected onto the side of the White Cliffs of Dover
- Union Jack flags all around in Belfast as pro-Brexit supporters celebrate the UK leaving after 47 years
- 'Missing EU already': Pro-EU campaigners take part in a rally outside the Scottish Parliament, Edinburgh
- Border Communities Against Brexit campaign group protest on the Irish border in Carrickcarnon
- Pro-Brexit supporters gather in George Square, Glasgow, as the UK leaves the European Union
- A pro-Brexit supporter celebrates by pouring beer onto an EU flag in Parliament Square
- 'We still love EU' appears on a cliff in southern England
