Labour leadership hopeful calls for landlords to be stripped of empty homes

Shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry has called for harsher punishments for landlords with empty properties. Credit: PA

Landlords with empty homes should have their properties taken off them in a bid to solve the housing crisis, Labour’s Emily Thornberry has said. In a fiery rant at the latest Labour leadership hustings, the shadow foreign secretary said there needed to be “bigger stick” with which to punish wealthy landlords who were content to let their properties sit vacant. She told supporters in Bristol it was a matter of “inter-generational justice” and that the UK was in danger of “leaving a whole generation behind”, given so many young people could not afford to buy their own home. “As for all these empty flats, for these people in China who think, ‘Let’s either buy a gold bar or buy a flat in Bristol’ – no,” she exclaimed. “You’re not allowed to buy a flat in Bristol as an investment and keep it empty. If you keep it empty, you lose it.”

Ms Thornberry also said councils should be allowed to take back land from developers who fail to act on planning permission within five years of gaining approval. The outburst came from Ms Thornberry as she seeks to claw through to the final stage of the race to succeed leader Jeremy Corbyn. She is the only candidate, out of the four still in the contest, not to have guaranteed that her name will be on the ballot paper. With most of the major unions announcing their nominations, the Islington South and Finsbury MP is likely to have to go down the route of securing nominations from 33 constituency Labour Party (CLP) branches to progress. As of Friday, the shadow cabinet member had the backing of nine CLPs, with the deadline for nominations two weeks away.

Many UK cities currently face a housing shortage. Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA