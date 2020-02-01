Man stabbed to death outside pub in Essex village

A man has died after being stabbed outside an Essex pub, police said.

Officers were called at 8pm on Friday to reports two men had been assaulted outside the Rose and Crown pub in The Green, Writtle, Essex Police said in a statement.

Despite the efforts of paramedics one of the men died at the scene, with the other taken to hospital suffering non-life threatening injuries.

Four men have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are being questioned.

No further information on the victims or those arrested was available. A road closure is in place near the pub while police search the area.

Any person with information is asked to phone 101 and quote incident 1107 of Friday 31 January or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.