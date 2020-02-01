Pair charged after break-in at home of millionaire Tamara Ecclestone

Two people have been charged by detectives investigating a £50 million jewellery raid on heiress Tamara Ecclestone's London home, Scotland Yard said.

Tower Hamlets residents Maria Mester, 47, and 29-year-old Emil-Bogdan Savastru have both been charged with conspiracy to commit burglary.

They will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates' Court.

Police said a 21-year-old man arrested at Stansted Airport with Mester on Friday has been released under investigation, as has a 31-year-old man arrested in east London on Thursday.