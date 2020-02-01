What happens next for the Britain and Brussels after Brexit?

The UK has left the European Union, but the Brexit saga still has a long way to run.

A series of crucial issues need to be resolved with Brussels in the coming months.

– What happens now?

The UK and European Union need to reach agreements by the end of the year to prevent what is effectively another no-deal scenario.

The challenges that Europe faces, and the opportunities that it can grasp, have not changed because of #Brexit. As part of this, we want to have the best possible relationship with the UK. But it will never be as good as membership. #NewBeginnings 🇪🇺🇬🇧 — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) January 31, 2020

– Is that likely?

The kind of partnership envisaged in the Political Declaration goes far beyond a traditional trade deal, promising an “ambitious, broad, deep and flexible partnership” including law enforcement and criminal justice, foreign policy, security and defence.

British citizens’ ability to work and travel across the EU, as well as healthcare access, from 2021 will all be on the table in the negotiations – with the same being true for EU citizens in the UK.

Trade deals alone usually take years to negotiate and are mostly aimed at bringing the two sides closer together rather than, as is the case with Brexit, allowing one party to drift away from the other.

German chancellor Angela Merkel said “these negotiations will certainly not be easy” adding that the EU would be “representing its own interests, and Britain will do the same”.

– So why has the deadline been imposed?

The declaration commits both the UK and EU to begin negotiations as soon as possible so that new arrangements can come into force by the end of 2020.

The Withdrawal Agreement allows for an extension of up to two years, if agreed before July 1 – but Prime Minister Boris Johnson has enshrined in law a promise not to seek a delay.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen has said that without an extension “you cannot expect to agree on every single aspect of our new partnership” by the deadline.

– What will the trade deal look like?

The aim is for a deal with no tariffs and no quotas on goods crossing between the UK and EU.

But that does not mean friction-free trade, as the further the UK wants to diverge from EU regulations the harder it will be to maintain access to the single market.