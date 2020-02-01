Australia wildfires burn out of control near capital Canberra

Wildfires burned out of control near Australia’s national capital, Canberra, and across surrounding New South Wales state on Saturday, with endangered residents warned to prepare to evacuate.

The capital region declared a state of emergency on Friday because of a fire that by Saturday covered 88,500 acres of forest and farmland south of Canberra, Australian Capital Territory Emergency Services Agency Commissioner Georgeina Whelan said.

Spot fires were sparked by embers carried on winds up to six miles (10km) from the fire front, and some of those fires will eventually merge with the main fire, she said.

The fires threaten Canberra’s southern suburbs and the nearby village of Tharwa, which has been cut off by road closures since Saturday morning.

“The fire may pose a threat to lives directly in its path,” Ms Whelan told reporters in Canberra. “Driving is extremely dangerous and potentially deadly.”