Bafta awards ceremony 2020: Stars line red carpet in London

Video report by ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar

The BAFTA awards kicked off with the award for outstanding British film, which was presented to 1917. Joker led the Bafta nominations this year with 11 nods, including for best film and best actor for Joaquin Phoenix. The 45-year-old picked up the award for best actor. Krysty Wilson-Cairns, who co-wrote war film 1917 with director Sir Sam Mendes, said that she was shocked at the critical reception to the film, which has received nine Bafta nominations, including outstanding British film.

Speaking to the PA news agency on the red carpet, Wilson-Cairns said: "It's so lovely, it's slightly bewildering, it's all a bit mad, it's my first rodeo, I'm loving it and I'm terrified." On the need for change within the industry, she said: "I think there's still a long way to go, not just for women, but for people of colour, differently abled people, just across the board I think what we really need to push for in the next decade is different people being able to tell their own stories." Bafta chairwoman Dame Pippa Harris, who is also the producer of nominated film 1917, discussed the lack of female directors being nominated this year. She told the PA news agency: "Although there are no women directors in the main fiction category, there are actually 13 female directors nominated, so for documentary, foreign language film, feature animations, short films, debut directors, and those women, their work should be celebrated, their work is just as important.

The cast of 1917 with their Bafta award. Credit: PA