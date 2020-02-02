- ITV Report
Diners evacuated as 80 firefighters tackle blaze in central London
People have been forced to evacuate after a fire broke out at The Law Society in Holborn, central London.
The London fire Brigade were alerted to the blaze at around 10.40pm on Saturday, sending 12 fire engines and around 80 firefighters to the building on Chancery Lane.
It's understood part of the roof is alight. The cause of the blaze is not yet known.
London Fire Brigade said: "Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters have been called to a fire in an office building in Chancery Lane in Holborn.
"Firefighters are currently tackling a fire in a five storey building where part of the roof is alight.