- ITV Report
Man shot by police in Streatham after 'several people stabbed' in 'terror-related incident'
A man has been shot by the Metropolitan Police in south London, in what is being treated as a "terror-related incident".
Police said they believe a number of people have been stabbed in Streatham.
They said: "A man has been shot by armed officers in #Streatham. At this stage it is believed a number of people have been stabbed.
"The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related."
Social media images show a large police presence at the scene, with ambulance and police crews in the area.
Police urged people to avoid the area as they deal with the incident.
London Ambulance Service said: "We have a number of resources attending an incident in Streatham High Road."
More follows.