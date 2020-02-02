Advertisement

Man shot by police in Streatham after 'several people stabbed' in 'terror-related incident'

Social media images show a large police presence at the scene, with ambulance and police crews in the area. Credit: @Jeremy_Clyne/ Twitter.

A man has been shot by the Metropolitan Police in south London, in what is being treated as a "terror-related incident".

Police said they believe a number of people have been stabbed in Streatham.

They said: "A man has been shot by armed officers in #Streatham. At this stage it is believed a number of people have been stabbed.

"The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related."

Social media images show a large police presence at the scene, with ambulance and police crews in the area.

Metropolitan Police say they are dealing with an incident amid reports a man has been shot in Streatham, south London. Credit: @AghaUsama1/ Twitter

Police urged people to avoid the area as they deal with the incident.

London Ambulance Service said: "We have a number of resources attending an incident in Streatham High Road."

