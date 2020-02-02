Rain headed to Scotland as mild Sunday lies ahead for much of UK

A band of cloud and rain will move north from Northern Ireland, north Wales, northern, central and eastern England into Scotland during the day, turning to snow on some of the hills.

The far northeast of Scotland should remain brighter with a few showers, and brighter weather with scattered showers will follow the rain further south too.

It will generally become windy during the afternoon.

Temperatures will only reach 5 or 6 degrees across Scotland, but elsewhere it will be mild with highs of 12 or 13 Celsius (54 to 55 Fahrenheit).