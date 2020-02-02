US presidential election explained: What is the Iowa caucus?

On Monday night across Iowa, here in the American heartland, voters finally get to help choose the Democratic presidential nominee. It feels like the candidates have been campaigning for years for this moment. That’s because they have.

Iowa is the first state in the nation to vote for the man or woman who will challenge Donald Trump for the White House in November.

It’s a wonderfully personal form of politics, an election process known as a caucus. Part neighbourly persuasion, part Midwestern eccentricity, part hard-nosed campaigning, this is how it works: