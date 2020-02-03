Evacuees from coronavirus-hit China begin two-week quarantine as one passenger diverted after feeling unwell

Two repatriation flights have so far landed in the UK. Credit: PA/AP

Ten more evacuees from coronavirus-hit China are beginning a two-week quarantine period in the Wirral after they were flown back to the UK on Sunday. One of the passengers on board the flight was diverted to another NHS hospital after feeling "slightly unwell" during the journey, according to a statement from Wirral Council. The British nationals and family members arrived at RAF Brize Norton on a flight from France shortly before 8pm. They were then transported to Arrowe Park Hospital in the Wirral to join 83 people already in isolation.

The first flight of evacuated British nationals landed on Friday evening before passengers were transported by coach to the Wirral:

The latest repatriation flight came as a man in the Philippines became the first person to die from the virus outside China, where the death toll has risen to more than 360. Chinese authorities said the number of confirmed cases of infection had increased to more than 17,000. On Monday, the UK government pledged £20 million of funding to try and develop a vaccine to combat the deadly global disease.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

In a statement, Wirral Council confirmed one of the 11 evacuees had not been transported to Arrowe Park Hospital and instead "remained isolated" after feeling unwell on the flight. The passenger was taken for tests at another hospital while the remaining passengers were transported to Merseyside where they were "isolated from those already there." A University of York student and their relative remain the only two confirmed cases in the UK and the pair are being treated at a specialist unit in Newcastle.

Sunday's repatriation flight arrived just before 8pm carrying eleven passengers. Credit: PA

The last flight evacuating Britons from Wuhan will leave on Tuesday 4 February and will be a shared flight with New Zealand, ITV News understands. In a statement issued by the British Embassy in Beijing, officials advised "there are a number of new flights this week arranged by partner countries". "We are working hard to get seats on those flights for British nationals and their immediate families - the Chinese authorities have confirmed that this would include Chinese and third-party nationals. It added: "These may be the last flights available for the foreign nationals out of Hubei."

Two people wear masks in Parliament Square as two cases of coronavirus are confirmed in the UK. Credit: AP

On Sunday, the Foreign Office, which has withdrawn some staff from China and closed the British Consulate-General in Wuhan, said it was continuing to work with EU countries to add remaining Britons to any rescue flights they may charter back from Wuhan. A spokesman for the Foreign Office (FCO) said: "The Government is in touch with British nationals who remain in Wuhan, and are doing everything we can to bring them home as safely and quickly as possible." Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the Government – which has launched a public health campaign advising people how to slow the spread of the virus – is doing all it can to help Britons leave Wuhan.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Mr Raab told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show: "We’ll do everything we can to make sure that those that still want to leave, give them the opportunity to do so." He added: "The challenge that we’ve got, and the Chinese have got frankly, is to contain the virus, but also then to lift out people that want to come back home and we’re doing that as sensitively and as effectively as we can."

A UK-wide public health campaign has been launched to advise people how to slow the spread of coronavirus Credit: NHS/PA

The University of York reassured staff and students that the risk there remains after a student and their relative were confirmed as the first two cases of coronavirus in the UK. Investigations revealed the unnamed student had not been on campus or in student accommodation either before or after being exposed to the virus. Vice-chancellor Professor Charlie Jeffery said the student did not attend a university Chinese New Year celebration or recent graduation ceremonies and contacted emergency services as soon as their relative showed symptoms of the virus.

York University has advised people concerned about their health in relation to coronavirus to call 111 Credit: Anna Gowthorpe/PA