Battle commences for the soul of the Democratic Party

Donald Trump has been dismissive of potential Democrat challengers. Credit: AP

Here in Iowa it’s unseasonably warm. No Arctic wind whistling through the prairies, and no deep snow for the presidential contenders and voters to contend with. But there is a distinct chill within the Democratic Party with hours to go before the first votes are cast in the caucus here. The competition is too fierce, and the stakes are too high, for friendships to survive. The party faces deepening rancour as it tries to find the best candidate to beat Donald Trump in November’s election. The early non-aggression pact between two most radical contenders for the nomination - Senator Elizabeth Warren and Senator Bernie Sanders - has been abandoned. They are fighting for the same bloc of voters, those who see America as a corrupt oligarchy defined by inequality and injustice.

Sanders has also fallen out - spectacularly so - with Hillary Clinton, the 2016 nominee. She recently declared that no one likes Bernie and that the Vermont Senator has achieved nothing with his crusading brand of politics. His ferociously loyal supporters - young, radical and utterly devoted - are furious with Mrs Clinton. They see her as the ultimate establishment figure who has profited from her celebrity and who only has herself to blame for the catastrophic defeat of 2016.

Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton have fallen out, big time. Credit: AP

Then there are the main centrist contenders for the nomination: Joe Biden, the former vice president, and Pete Buttigieg, the startlingly young former mayor from Indiana. They are circling each other warily, both needing the campaign of the other to collapse. It is increasingly clear that the Democrats are going to be engaged in a long internal ideological fight before they can focus on ejecting Donald Trump from the White House. That struggle for supremacy could last all the way to the Democratic Party convention in the summer. Iowa will give us no knock-out punch tonight. This is a marathon, not a sprint. But it will offer some valuable first clues.

Pete Buttigieg is the young pretender in the field.