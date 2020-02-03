Emily Maitlis stalker jailed for three years after 12th restraining order breach

Emily Maitlis has been harassed by Edward Vine for more than 25 years. Credit: PA/Thames Valley Police

A “persistent and systematic” stalker who has harassed Newsnight presenter Emily Maitlis for more than 25 years has been jailed for three years after breaching a restraining order for the 12th time. Obsessive Edward Vines sent two letters to the BBC journalist’s mother saying he was in love with her and was “distressed” when she ceased contact with him. The 49-year-old said he had been “troubled” by Ms Maitlis’s treatment of him while at Cambridge University in the mid-1990s – adding that she lied about him during a previous trial. At Nottingham Crown Court on Monday, a judge said he feared there was “no sight of this ever ending” – describing the defendant’s behaviour as a “life-long obsession”.

Edward Vines has breached a restraining order for the 12th time. Credit: Thames Valley Police/PA

The journalist interviewed the Duke of York in November last year, which led to Andrew stepping back from official public duties for the foreseeable future after criticism over his unsympathetic tone and lack of remorse about his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein. The defendant’s letters had been intercepted by prison officers after he was placed under public protection, which meant all his letters should be checked before delivery. Vines, of HMP Nottingham, pleaded guilty to attempting to breach a restraining order between May 7 and May 16 last year, and again on October 6 by sending a letter to Marion Maitlis to pass on to the journalist. Wearing a beige coat, a blue shirt and spectacles at the hearing, the defendant looked down as he was handed consecutive prison sentences, totalling three years. Sentencing Vines, Judge Stuart Rafferty QC said: “There’s no sight of this ever ending. “He has not expressed any remorse at all. It is a sad case.” Turning to the defendant, the judge said: “For whatever reason, you have an obsession with Emily Maitlis and it is your belief that you have been wronged by her and you have been wronged by the law. “You are convinced that you are in love with her and, no doubt, you think she is in love with you. “I am afraid I have to sentence you on the basis that you are a long way from any reality dawning on you.

Maitlis interviewed the Duke of York over his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. Credit: BBC/PA