'I still feel like I'm having to look over my shoulder': Former partner of Sudesh Amman speaks to ITV News

The former partner of the Streatham attacker has spoken of her trauma and sense of betrayal following the terrorist attack in south London.

The one-time companion of Sudesh Amman – who spoke to ITV News on condition of anonymity - said she felt “trapped” during their relationship, which lasted less than a year.

“He never hurt me physically, but emotionally and psychologically he did.

"I felt trapped.

"I tried to deal with it by myself, but it affected me tremendously,” she said.

“He seemed okay at first, but it quickly became apparent that things weren’t right.”

Amman was jailed in 2018 for possessing and distributing terrorist material and urged his partner, who is in her early 20s, to kill her "disbeliever" parents.

He told her that any Muslims not supporting so-called Islamic State were “apostates”.

He said he was thinking of conducting a terrorist attack and had carried out reconnaissance.