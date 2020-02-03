EU and UK draw battle lines as goals for trade deal are set out

Boris Johnson and Michel Barnier are about to embark on what could be 11 months of negotiations. Credit: PA

Boris Johnson and Michel Barnier have set out their goals for a future trade deal between the UK and EU, exposing a gulf that needs bridging before an agreement can be reached. Prime Minister Johnson says he wants a Canada-style trade deal with the EU, but the EU is demanding the UK sign up to certain regulations before such an agreement can be signed. The EU wants a "level playing field" and to ensure "competition remains open and fair", with the UK agreeing to uphold standards on issues ranging from the environment to workers' rights. The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Mr Barnier also wants the EU to have access to Britain's fishing waters. He says the UK must agree to these demands if it is to win a deal like Canada's, which would remove tariffs on almost all imports and exports of goods. But Mr Johnson, speaking in Greenwich, said there's "no need" for Britain to sign up to the "full panoply" of Brussels' regulations.

He told business leaders in London he'd rather fall back on an Australia-style arrangement when the 11-month transition period ends, rather than align with the EU's demands. The problem with Mr Johnson's plan B is that Australia doesn't have a free trade agreement with the EU and critics have branded it "no-deal in all but name". Mr Johnson said: "The question is whether we agree a trading relationship with the EU comparable to Canada's or more like Australia's and I have no doubt that in either case the UK will prosper mightily." Mr Barnier warned that even if both sides were able to agree a "best-in-class" trade deal it would still not be "business as usual". He said rules of origin and customs formalities would apply between the UK and the EU and access to EU markets would be subject to "certification and market authorisation and supervision activities". Mr Barnier said the more the UK was prepared to maintain common standards with the EU, the higher quality access it would get to EU markets. "This will be up to the UK to decide. Will it continue to adhere to Europe's societal and regulatory model in the future or will it seek to diverge?" he said.

The Prime Minister said: "There is no need for a free trade agreement to involve accepting EU rules on competition policy, subsidies, social protection, the environment, or anything similar any more than the EU should be obliged to accept UK rules. "The UK will maintain the highest standards in these areas - better, in many respects, than those of the EU - without the compulsion of a treaty and it is vital to stress this now." Mr Barnier said the EU would be "clear headed" in its negotiations with the UK. Brussels' chief negotiator said: "Our aim is to conclude an ambitious partnership with the United Kingdom. "But we will remain clear headed. The most ambitious partnership is the one that we had, because we were in the same union." He added: "When you are not a member of the European Union then, objectively speaking, your position is different and less favourable."

