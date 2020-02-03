Netflix accused of ‘superhighway robbery’ over tax affairs by senior MP

Streaming giant Netflix has been accused of “superhighway robbery” over its tax affairs. Dame Margaret Hodge hit out at the US company, which has enjoyed a huge hit with royal drama The Crown, for taking “the UK taxpayer… for a ride”. She told the Commons that the Digital Services Tax should be extended to cover streaming services such as Netflix, so that “tax abuse” will stop.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Her comments come as the streaming giant confirmed a fifth and final series of The Crown, starring Imelda Staunton. The California-based company has also enjoyed recent hits with Sex Education, The Irishman and Marriage Story. Dame Margaret said Netflix does not pay tax in the UK and has pocketed nearly £1 million in tax reliefs in the last two years. She cited figures from a report from Tax Watch UK, which looked at the most recently-filed accounts for Netflix’s 19 UK subsidiaries, according to Companies House. She told MPs: “This is superhighway robbery. The UK taxpayer is being taken for a ride. “We are actually handing over cash to Netflix while they stash their profits offshore… “It is time to stop the ‘something for nothing’ aggressive tax behaviour of these big companies. I say enough is enough. These tax abuses must stop.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Responding, Treasury minister Jesse Norman said while he could not comment on specific companies, the UK has taken a lead on tackling tax avoidance around the world. He said: “The Government does recognise that some multinational businesses have sought to avoid paying their fair share of tax in the UK by entering into contrived arrangements to divert profits to low tax jurisdictions. “The effect of this is to deprive the Exchequer of revenues needed to fund the public services on which we all rely. “It’s completely unacceptable, which is why the Government has taken robust action designed to inhibit or prevent it. “Internationally, the Government has been at the forefront of efforts to ensure that multinational companies pay their fair share of tax.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.