Pamela Anderson splits from husband after less than two weeks, but is it the shortest celebrity marriage?

The pair wed in a private ceremony in Malibu. Credit: AP

Ex-Baywatch star Pamela Anderson has split from her husband less than two weeks after tying the knot. The 52-year-old married Hollywood mogul Jon Peters, 74, on January 20 in a private ceremony in Malibu. Less than 14 days later, the actress said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter the pair were taking a break in order to "re-evaluate what we want from life and from one another". Brief marriages are nothing new to the celebrity world, though, here's a rundown of some of the shortest celebrity marriages:

Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries attending a party thrown in their honor at Capitale in New York. Credit: AP

Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries

After just six months of dating the pair had a highly publicised, extremely lavish wedding in August 2011. They subsequently divorced after just 72 days of marriage. Sticking with the Ks, Kim announced she was dating rapper Kanye West in March 2012. The pair have been married since 2014.

A copy of the complaint for annulment for Britney Spears and Jason Allen Alexander filed at the family court in Las Vegas. Credit: AP

Britney Spears and Jason Allen Alexander

The singer married her childhood sweetheart in Las Vegas in 2004, however the marriage lasted just 55 hours. The star claimed at the time that she didn't fully understand what she was doing when she got married.

Drew Barrymore filed for divorce two months after her wedding. Credit: AP

Drew Barrymore and Jeremy Thomas

The child star was engaged twice before she got the first ring on her finger at the age of 19. She married Welsh bar owner Jeremy Thomas in 1994, but filed for divorce two months later. The actress had another short-lived marriage to her Charlie's Angels co-star Tom Green, filing for divorce in December 2001, just five months after their wedding. The separation was finalised in October 2002.

Nicholas Cage and Lisa Marie Presley photographed together in 2001. Credit: AP

Nicolas Cage and Lisa Marie Presley

Cage and the daughter of rock legend Elvis Presley were briefly married in 2002. The pair reportedly filed for divorce after less than four months of marriage. In 2019 the 55-year-old actor filed for an annulment just four days after getting hitched in Las Vegas to girlfriend Erika Koike. Cage said the pair had drank "to the point of intoxication" before the wedding and argued that he had not been aware of Koike's "relationship with another person".

Jennifer Lopez and Cris Judd

Lopez married backing dancer Judd in September 2001 but the couple split around nine months later in June the following year. The singer had another brief marriage to her first husband, Cuban waiter Ojani Noa, in 1997. The pair divorced 11 months later.

Jennifer Lopez and Cris Judd sit with each other during filming of a scene together for her music video. Credit: AP

Renee Zellweger and Kenny Chesney