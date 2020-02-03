Parents fear young apprentices will end up making tea

Many mothers and fathers fear their child will be stuck doing boring, menial jobs like making the tea if they become an apprentice, according to a poll.

A new survey suggests that significant proportions of parents have concerns about apprenticeships, from potential pay to career opportunities.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said the findings, which come at the start of National Apprenticeships Week, show that “outdated views” are holding young people back.

Almost two-thirds (63%) of the more than 1,000 people questioned by parenting website Mumsnet said they are concerned their child would be left doing more basic tasks like tea-making if they signed up for an apprenticeship.

Just under half (48%) were worried about the future earnings potential from doing an apprenticeship, and the same proportion (48%) were concerned about the opportunities for career progression.