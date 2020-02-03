'Thousands' queue for masks as Hong Kong shuts most borders with China

Thousands have been queueing for face masks in Hong Kong as locals worry over the spread of the coronavirus from China.

Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam announced the city will shut almost all land and sea border control points to the mainland from midnight on Monday to stem the spread of the virus.

Ms Lam said in a briefing Monday that only two border checkpoints - at Shenzhen Bay and the bridge to Macau and Zhuhai - will remain open.

And in the centre of Hong Kong, where on pharmacy had just received a fresh intake of face masks, thousands have been waiting in a line stretching hundreds of metres.

ITV News Correspondent John Ray reported from the line, where he says people are “very worried”.