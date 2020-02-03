UK Weather Forecast: Windy and unsettled start to the week.

Today: Cloudier across the far south with some rain for a time. Elsewhere sunny spells and showers, these heavy and frequent across northwestern areas and turning wintry over the hills. Windy, with gales in the north, possibly severe in the far northwest.

Tonight: Gales and locally severe gales across northwestern areas. Clear spells and showers for most areas, some wintry over high ground from Wales northwards with the risk of some ice in the north.

Tuesday: Windy with showers in the morning, but becoming mostly dry with sunny spells through the afternoon in the north and west.