UK Weather Forecast: Windy overnight with severe gales in the northwest and some showers.

Tonight: Gales and locally severe gales across northwestern areas. Clear spells and showers for most areas, some wintry over high ground from Wales northwards with the risk of some ice in the north.

Tuesday: Windy with showers in the morning, but becoming mostly dry with sunny spells through the afternoon in the north and west.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday: Mostly dry with sunny spells and overnight frost and fog. Cloudier in the northwest with perhaps some light rain and drizzle at times.