- ITV Report
Staff at 74 universities to strike on 14 days
University workers are to stage a fresh round of walkouts in disputes over pay and pensions, it has been announced.
The University and College Union (UCU) said its members at 74 UK universities will take part in 14 days of strike action during February and March.
The action will start on Thursday February 20, and escalate each week, finishing with a week-long walkout from Monday 9 to Friday March 13.
The strikes are expected to take place on the following dates:
- Week one - Thursday 20 and Friday 21 February
- Week two - Monday 24, Tuesday 25 and Wednesday 26 February
- Week three - Monday 2, Tuesday 3, Wednesday 4 and Thursday 5 March
- Week four - Monday 9, Tuesday 10, Wednesday 11, Thursday 12 and Friday 13 March
UCU General Secretary Jo Grady said: "We have seen more members back strikes since the winter walkouts, and this next wave of action will affect even more universities and students."
She added: "If universities want to avoid further disruption they need to deal with rising pension costs, and address the problems over pay and conditions."
"We have been clear from the outset that we would take serious and sustained industrial action if that was what was needed.
"As well as the strikes starting later this month, we are going to ballot members to ensure that we have a fresh mandate for further action to cover the rest of the academic year if these disputes are not resolved."