Staff at 74 universities to strike on 14 days

University workers are to stage a fresh round of walkouts in disputes over pay and pensions, it has been announced.

The University and College Union (UCU) said its members at 74 UK universities will take part in 14 days of strike action during February and March.

The action will start on Thursday February 20, and escalate each week, finishing with a week-long walkout from Monday 9 to Friday March 13.

The strikes are expected to take place on the following dates: