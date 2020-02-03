Why Dutch fishermen want to continue working in British waters under any new Brexit trade agreement

"We have fished there [UK waters] for the last 400 years and we want to continue doing so for the next 400 years.

"We don’t want give up one kilo," says Diek Parlevliet, chairman of the Dutch Fish Marketing Board.

As the UK and the EU aim to settle a fisheries deal, it’s clear the Dutch are not in a charitable mood. At best they might maintain the status quo and continue fishing in UK waters - at worst they fear access will be denied or limited and they will lose out.

Visting the Dutch port of Den Helder it’s clear they’re nervous.

Guido Betsema has spent 35 years at sea. He fishes for sole and plaice, spending 80 per cent of his time in UK waters.

"I’m afraid that the UK say: "Stop. No fishing in our waters.'"

He’d prefer nothing to change, arguing that everyone in both the UK and EU is earning a living at the moment and there is no need to rock the boat.