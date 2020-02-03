Wildlife from hedgehogs to dragonflies ‘at risk’ from post-Brexit rule gaps

Gaps in environmental protections following the UK’s departure from the EU put wildlife from hedgehogs to dragonflies at risk, nature groups have warned. A report for The Wildlife Trusts, RSPB and WWF, warns that the UK is at risk of losing regulations that prevent hedgerows being cut during the nesting season and buffer strips from being ploughed or sprayed by pesticides. Rules ensuring bare soils are protected from draining or blowing away and safeguarding ponds and their wildlife could also be lost without additional regulation, the report says. Wildlife from hedgerow-nesting yellowhammers and small mammals such as hedgehogs, to bees and pollinating insects could be at risk as a result of the gaps opening up in environmental protections post-EU exit, it says. The new Agriculture Bill will move subsidies to farmers away from the current system of payments for the amount of land farmed to one in which land managers are paid to protect wildlife and the environment and store carbon.

Bees and pollinating insects could be at risk Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA

But the report by the Institute of European Environmental Policy warns that many environmental regulations are based on EU law, while agricultural support payments have been conditional on meeting selected green standards. It says a new system of regulation is needed to maintain and improve farming and environmental standards following the UK’s exit from the EU. The new Office for Environmental Protection (OEP), which the Government plans to introduce to replace European oversight of environmental protections, should have the power and resources to make sure environmental rules relating to agriculture are implemented and enforced effectively, it adds. And compliance with environmental regulations should apply to all farmers irrespective of whether they receive public funding, the report urges. Ellie Brodie, The Wildlife Trusts’ senior policy manager, said: “We’re really concerned that the Agriculture Bill does not contain the regulation that’s so desperately needed and nature will continue to take the rap.

