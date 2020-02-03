Yazidi choir who survived so-called Islamic State raise their voices in bid to save culture

Through ancient and recent history, the Yazidi people of Iraq, Syria and Turkey have faced persecution.

Thousands of the minority ethnic and religious group were killed in the summer of 2014 when they were driven from their homes in Northern Iraq by a surging so-called Islamic State.

Yazidi women and girls were raped or kidnapped by so-called IS fighters and many are still missing.

With the help of a British charity, women who survived the genocide which saw 5,000 of their people slaughtered are raising their voices, in a bid to make sure they and the crimes against them are not forgotten.

The women and girls all lived in the Singar region of Iraq.