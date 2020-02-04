BBC releases app for its first multiplayer game aimed at young players

The BBC has launched apps for its first multiplayer game Nightfall, as the broadcaster continues to look towards serving audiences online.

Landing on iOS and Android, the free game does not include loot boxes, ads, micro-transactions nor the ability to chat, in a bid to protect young players.

The only means of communication between users are pre-set emoji-style icons.

Nightfall first arrived on desktop through web browsers last year, sending gamers into a dream world where they must work together to fight off the enemy characters – Nags and Nightmares – who threaten their dreams.