Britons quarantined aboard 'ghost town' cruise ship amid Coronavirus fears

The ship has been quarantined in Japan amid coronavirus fears. Credit: AP/PA/David Abel

A British cruise ship passenger quarantined onboard a ship in Japan amid Coronavirus fears has said the vessel resembles a "ghost town", as the majority of its 3,000 passengers remain confined to their rooms. The Diamond Princess has been left in limbo in Yokohama Bay, awaiting tests results for those on board before authorities will allow passengers and crew to leave. Japan ordered the ship, owned and operated by Princess Cruises, into quarantine after an 80-year-old passenger who left the ship in Hong Kong on January 25 tested positive for Coronavirus. Chinese authorities have said some 425 people have died from the virus, which originated in the city of Wuhan.

David Abel said parts of the ship, which are normally crowded with people, now resemble a ghost town. Credit: David Abel/PA

David Abel, who is on board with his wife Sally, was due to fly home to the UK on Monday but had to cancel their flight after the ship was denied permission to dock. The couple, from Woodford Halse in Oxfordshire, now have an open return, as they do not know when the quarantine will be lifted. Officials boarded the ship on Monday night and told passengers they would be running medical checks on everyone. This took from midnight until 7pm local time to complete. Mr Abel said he and his wife "didn’t get much sleep last night, as we were waiting for that knock on the door to be checked".

The normally-busy lounge area is deserted. Credit: David Abel/PA

The couple had their temperatures taken, asked if they had a cough and if they were taking any medication to reduce their temperature. "The ship is like a ghost town, it’s really weird," he said. "I went for a walk around a part of the ship that is normally really busy – the musicians were still out playing, but where there normally would have been crowds of people, I saw maybe 20. "Even the shopping areas where it would be packed are empty." They have now decided to self-quarantine in their room, like many of the other passengers.

The ship could be quarantined for up to two weeks. Credit: David Abel/PA