British family stuck in China due to passport issues 'scared'

A British man living in China has told ITV News he is "scared" and wants to leave the coronavirus-hit country "as soon as possible", but fears passport issues could leave him and his family stuck. Michael Mireku lives with his family in Beijing, but the father-of-two fears delays in getting his wife and daughter's passports renewed could leave them all stranded in China. The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) has said it is aware of Mr Mireku's case and is working to contact him in order to resolve the matter. It comes as Britons in mainland China have been urged by the FCO to leave as the deadly coronavirus continues to claim more lives in the country. The FCO amended its travel advice after the Department of Health warned the Chinese health system is under increasing pressure as the death toll from the outbreak rose to 425. There are approximately 30,000 British nationals living in mainland China.

Mr Mireku said his family are in a "catch-22" waiting for the travel documents. Speaking from Beijing, the school teacher said he is scared for his son who has asthma which sometimes leads him to be hospitalised. He added he fears his son's symptoms could be confused for "something else" and he might not receive the correct treatment.

Repatriation flights out of China have been screening passengers before take off. Credit: AP

Speaking about his situation in China, Mr Mireku told ITV News: "I am just stressed out everyday. "It's not getting better because everyday the numbers of deaths are just increasing all the time. "Initially we didn't think it was such a big deal but it doesn't seem to be dying down, it seems to be getting worse and worse and worse." He added: "I'm very scared now. "I want to try and leave as soon as possible". Earlier on Tuesday, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said: "The safety and security of British people will always be our top priority. "As such, we now advise British Nationals in China to leave the country if they can, to minimise their risk of exposure to the virus. "Where there are still British Nationals in Hubei Province who wish to be evacuated, we will continue to work around the clock to facilitate this."

Not all British nationals in China are planning on returning to the UK

However, not all Britons in mainland China want to return to the UK. British teacher Rob Daws lives and works in Foshan in the central Guangdong Province, around 621 miles (1,000km) from Wuhan - the epicentre of the virus. The school teacher is married to a Chinese national and their two daughters are both Chinese citizens. Reacting to the latest advice from the Foreign Office, Mr Daws said "it feels like an overreaction. "I've been out. "Only to the supermarket, once, but everybody was there with masks on. "They took your temperatures so if you were running a fever you weren't allowed in to the supermarket. He added: "I don't think that we're in danger of contracting anything if that makes sense". Mr Daws told ITV News he was unlikely to follow the advice to leave and return to the UK as his family are Chinese citizens, he said: "Realistically with them being Chinese, I can't see how I could leave even if I were inclined to do so."

A repatriated flight from Wuhan brought British nationals to the UK before coaches transported them to a quarantine unit. Credit: PA

Another British national, Jamie Morris from New Tredegar in south Wales, says he is in isolation in Wuhan and fears he may be left behind by the British authorities. The 23-year-old said he thought he may have contracted coronavirus at the end of November, before the mass outbreak prompted global media attention. Mr Morris said he had not been able to get on the flights back to the UK because he had recently given his passport to the Chinese government to lengthen his residency permit.

