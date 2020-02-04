Canadians opposed to paying for Sussexes’ security, survey shows

More than three quarters of Canadians feel their country should not foot the security bill for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, a new survey suggests.

A total of 77% of respondents said taxpayers should not have to pay the cost of protecting the Sussexes as they are not in Canada representing the Queen, according to the survey of 1,003 Canadians conducted for television network CTV.

The strongest no votes were recorded in the east of the country, in Quebec, Ontario and along the Atlantic coast, CTV reported.

Nineteen percent of respondents said they would approve of Canada paying the costs as the couple split their time between Canada and the UK, while 4% said they were unsure.