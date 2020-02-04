Confusion in Iowa but two men emerge as serious contenders to challenge Donald Trump

This has been quite a night to kick off America’s 2020 election race.

Iowa had everything: technical chaos as officials struggled to compile accurate results; competing victory speeches by multiple candidates; and conspiracy theories abounding.

What is it about America and elections? Should counting votes really be this difficult?

The scenes in Iowa reminded me of the 2000 fiasco when Americans were endlessly waiting for the results of Florida before they could discover who their next President would be.

But confusion aside, we know this: two men had a strong night and can genuinely claim momentum.

Senator Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg are both emerging as victors.

They move to New Hampshire with a bounce in their step and the ability to raise funds and to motivate supporters.