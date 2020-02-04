Conor Murphy to apologise to Paul Quinn’s family – McDonald

A Sinn Fein minister who branded an IRA murder victim a criminal has retracted the comments and will apologise to his family, Mary Lou McDonald has said. The Sinn Fein president said Conor Murphy’s remarks were wrong and had caused additional hurt and grief to Paul Quinn’s parents. The move comes as Sinn Fein faces mounting scrutiny in the General Election campaign over its response to Mr Quinn’s brutal killing in 2007. The 21-year-old from Cullyhanna in south Armagh was 21 when he was beaten to death by a gang of around a dozen men in a farm shed across the border near Castleblayney, Co Monaghan.

His family blame members of the IRA, but Sinn Fein has long denied republican involvement in the killing. A month after the murder, Mr Murphy, a Sinn Fein representative for Newry and Armagh, claimed Mr Quinn was involved in “smuggling and criminality”. His family have been demanding an apology and retraction ever since. On the final major TV debate of the election campaign, Mrs McDonald told RTE Prime Time: “The only criminals involved in this scenario are the people who so cruelly and viciously took his life. “I have spoke to Conor and he is aware that the comments he made after the murder of Paul Quinn have caused hurt and that that hurt has endured, so he apologised for those remarks, he withdraws those remarks and he will speak to Breege Quinn (Paul’s mother) and the family directly.”

