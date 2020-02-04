- ITV Report
-
Britons in coronavirus-hit China advised to 'leave if they can'
Britons in mainland China have been urged to leave as the deadly coronavirus continues to claim more lives in the country.
The Foreign Office amended its travel advice after Health Secretary Matt Hancock said he expects more cases of the virus to be diagnosed in the UK.
Dominic Raab said: "We now advise British nationals in China to leave the country if they can, to minimise their risk of exposure to the virus."
The Foreign Secretary's comments came as the death toll in mainland China from the coronavirus outbreak has risen to 425.
Mr Raab added: "Where there are still British nationals in Hubei province who wish to be evacuated, we will continue to work around the clock to facilitate this."
The Foreign Office added that commercial flights departing China were available throughout the country, except in Hubei where virus originated.
A Department of Health official said the Chinese health system is under a lot of pressure.
They said: "The recommendation by the FCO that British Nationals who are able to leave China should do so because the Chinese health system is under such strain and they may experience difficulties in getting the care they need.
"The recommendation does not at all reflect a significant change in the virus.
"Our advice remains the same for anyone returning to the UK from China - those who display symptoms should self-isolate."
In Hubei, the province at the centre of the outbreak, a specialised 1,000-bed hospital started treating patients and a second hospital with 1,500 beds is to open within days.
The World Health Organisation said the number of cases will keep growing because tests are pending on thousands of suspected cases.
Chinese President Xi Jinping, presiding over a special meeting of the country’s top Communist Party body for the second time since the crisis started, said “we have launched a people’s war of prevention of the epidemic”.
He told the Politburo standing committee that the country must race against time to curb the spread of the virus and that those who neglect their duties will be punished, state broadcaster CCTV reported.