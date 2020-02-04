- ITV Report
Missing kayaker found using data found from phone washed up on riverbed
A missing kayaker has been found alive after police used data gathered from his mobile phone they found washed-up on a river bed.
Helicopter crews spotted Mark Miele, 67, floating in the Florida Everglades and directed a marine unit to his location.
The kayaker began a solo trip in the National Park on January 22 and was due back on January 29, officials said.
He never returned but a bag containing his wallet and phone washed up on Sunday on the bank of the Lopez River.
Rangers found his belongings and asked the sheriff's office to assist in the search.
Police sifted through data downloaded on Mr Miele's phone on Sunday February 2, and they were able to view his most recent location, which was recorded on Friday January 31.
The data gave officials a target area to search and Mr Miele was found floating in the water face up and wearing a life jacket, several miles downstream from where his belongings were found.
Mr Miele is now being treated in hospital. It remains unclear how or when he lost his kayak.