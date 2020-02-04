Missing kayaker found using data found from phone washed up on riverbed

Helicopter crews spotted Mark Miele, 67, floating in the Florida Everglades and directed a marine unit to his location. Credit: Collier County Sheriff's Office/ Facebook

A missing kayaker has been found alive after police used data gathered from his mobile phone they found washed-up on a river bed. Helicopter crews spotted Mark Miele, 67, floating in the Florida Everglades and directed a marine unit to his location.

The kayaker began a solo trip in the National Park on January 22 and was due back on January 29, officials said. He never returned but a bag containing his wallet and phone washed up on Sunday on the bank of the Lopez River. Rangers found his belongings and asked the sheriff's office to assist in the search.

