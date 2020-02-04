Dunn family call on Government for ‘timetabled plan of action’ on extradition

The family of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn have called on the Government to show them a “timetabled plan of action” of what will be done to bring their son’s alleged killer back to the UK. The 19-year-old’s mother Charlotte Charles and father Tim Dunn “continue to be bitterly upset” at the US secretary of state’s refusal to extradite Anne Sacoolas last month. On Monday, the US State Department refused to meet with the family – saying “a decision in this case has already been made”.

Mr Dunn was killed when his motorbike crashed into a car outside a US military base in Northamptonshire on August 27 last year. Mrs Sacoolas, the wife of a US intelligence official based at RAF Croughton, claimed diplomatic immunity after the crash and was able to return to her home country, sparking an international controversy. The family’s spokesman, Radd Seiger, is set to hold a press conference in New York with Lisa Bloom, a lawyer acting on behalf of six women in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, on Wednesday. The two are expected to join forces to call for both Mrs Sacoolas to return to the UK and Prince Andrew to face questioning from the FBI in the US. Mr Seiger is also due to have a meeting with a senior official at the UN to voice the concerns of Mr Dunn’s parents over the diplomatic immunity conventions. Speaking to the PA news agency about the family’s expectations, Mr Seiger said: “Having met with officials in the British Embassy in Washington DC this morning, it is clear that the British Government are just as upset as the parents are about this indefensible action taken by the US Government. “To compound matters, the State Department have even refused to meet with us to explain their position.

