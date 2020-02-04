Firms still struggling to recruit skilled workers, study suggests

The prolonged shortage of skilled workers faced by companies is “not sustainable” amid fresh evidence of problems in hiring suitably qualified staff, according to a new report. A survey of 6,200 business chiefs suggested continued skills shortages in the UK workforce. Just over half of those polled said they were looking to hire, but almost three out of four reported problems finding the right talent. The British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) and jobs site Totaljobs said their study illustrated a “critical skills deficit”, with the worst shortages in the construction and hospitality sectors. Uncertainty over the UK’s future immigration regime continues to be a concern, said the report.

BCC and Totaljobs said their findings highlighted the need to address critical skills shortages in next month’s Budget, including commitments to long-term funding for vocational education and for apprenticeships in small and medium-sized businesses. The two organisations also called on the Government to review the apprenticeship levy, which affects every firm with a payroll of over £3 million, to ensure companies can use the funds to train their staff. Greater flexibility for employers on how funds can be used towards vital non-apprenticeship or accredited training could help to make better use of this budget and upskill the UK workforce, said the report. One in four of those surveyed said they plan to increase their workforce in the first quarter of 2020.

