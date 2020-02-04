First lady of Lesotho to be charged with murder of Prime Minister's ex-wife

Lesotho's first lady is set to be charged with murder in connection with the 2017 killing of the Prime Minister's former wife, police have said.

Maesaiah Thabane, who fled the country on January 10 to escape arrest, returned to the small southern African kingdom on Tuesday afternoon and handed herself in to police in the capital Maseru.

Police said she had been hiding in neighbouring South Africa, which totally surrounds landlocked Lesotho.

Deputy commissioner of police Mokete Paseka said Thabane would spend the night in custody and only be taken to court once the director of public prosecutions has prepared the charge sheet.