Katy Perry appointed British Asian Trust ambassador by Prince Charles

Prince Charles has named Katy Perry as a new ambassador of his British Asian Trust. Credit: PA

The Prince of Wales has named pop star Katy Perry as a new ambassador of his British Asian Trust in a major drive against child-trafficking. The US star joined Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall at a black tie reception and dinner at Banqueting House in London. DJ and music producer Naughty Boy, comedian Russell Peters and broadcaster Nihal Arthanayake were among the guests gathered as the prince announced the singer as an ambassador of the Trust’s Children’s Protection Fund for India.

DJ and music producer Naughty Boy, model Neelam Gill and comedian Russell Peters were among those attending. Credit: Twitter/British Asian Trust

The British Asian Trust (BAT), along with billionaire Sir Chris Hohn and the Children’s Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF), is to develop the largest anti-trafficking fund ever seen in South Asia. There are believed to be 5.8 million children working in forced labour in India, with tens of thousands thought to be in hazardous workshops in Jaipur alone, producing goods including bangles, embroidery and other products, with many forced to work for up to 15 hours a day. Perry, who first met Charles in Mumbai in November when she attended a BAT meeting to learn more about its work, said: “I was impressed by their strong plan – from on-ground initiatives to fundraising – that will aim to cut child-trafficking in half.”

Businesswoman and philanthropist Natasha Poonawalla has made a multi-million-pound pledge to the fund. Credit: PA