London Marathon is about the city ‘coming together’ says event director

The 40th London Marathon will show what the city can achieve when communities come together, event director Hugh Brasher said. Mr Brasher, whose father Chris founded the event with John Disley in 1981, said the race is not just about people running 26.2 miles: “It’s about London coming together, showing what London can do when we support each other.” Speaking at the launch of the 2020 Virgin Money London Marathon at Tower Bridge, he said runners “will be floating on a sea of positivity”, adding: “For so many people it’s the greatest day of your life.”

Among those praised at the launch event were the 10 Ever Presents who have run every London Marathon, including the oldest member Ken Jones, 86, from Strabane, Northern Ireland, who told the audience: “It’s a great privilege to be here with all these runners and all my friends.” The youngest, Chris Finill, 61, from Cranleigh in Surrey, will attempt to break three hours again this year which would mean he has run under three hours in marathons in six different decades. “I’ll give it my best shot,” said Mr Finill who has run 37 of his 39 London Marathons under three hours. Mr Brasher earlier presented all the Ever Presents with Spirit of the London Marathon medals.

