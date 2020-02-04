Pledge to cut aviation carbon emissions to net zero by 2050

The UK’s aviation industry has pledged to reduce its net carbon emissions to zero by 2050. More efficient aircraft and engines, sustainable aviation fuels and carbon offsetting schemes are among the measures featured in a Decarbonisation Road-Map. The plan also includes modernising airspace and streamlined ground operations. It was published by Sustainable Aviation, an alliance of firms and operators such as Heathrow Airport, British Airways, easyJet, Airbus and Nats. It states that the sector can accommodate a 70% growth in passenger numbers by 2050 while reducing net carbon emissions levels from 30 million tonnes of CO2 per year to zero.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The aviation industry is under increasing pressure to reduce its carbon emissions due to environmental concerns. Last week, US firm Wright Electric – which is collaborating with easyJet to manufacture an electric airliner – announced it has started engine development for a 186-seater plane, and hopes to begin test flights in 2023. British Airways is investing in a scheme to generate sustainable jet fuel from household and commercial waste. Sustainable Aviation chairman Neil Robinson acknowledged that climate change is a “clear and pressing issue” for people, businesses and governments around the world. He went on: “We know aviation emissions will increase if decisive action is not taken, and that’s why UK aviation today commits to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050, through an international approach, working with governments around the world and through the UN. “The UK is well positioned to become one of the leaders in the green technologies of the future.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.