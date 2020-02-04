Prince of Wales ‘amazed’ during first visit to TK Maxx store

The Prince of Wales has visited TK Maxx for the first time, and hailed the budget retailer as “amazing”. Charles met young people who have participated in the company’s Get into Retail programme with The Prince’s Trust on the shop floor in Tooting, south London. The prince told one staff member that he did not expect the store to be so “bright” and “luxurious” as he walked through the clothing and homeware aisles.

A huge crowd had gathered on the street outside and when he left there were dozens of people keen to shake his hand or take a photo. Instead of heading straight for his car, he embarked on a mini walkabout and was soon completely surrounded by people. On his way out, he said: “I’m really worried we’ve stopped all the customers coming in.”

Rachel Crawford, 29, from London, is a team leader in the Tooting store and chatted to Charles about her experience of doing a six-week retail course in conjunction with The Prince’s Trust before taking up employment in TK Maxx. Speaking about what Charles thought of the store, Ms Crawford said: “He walked in and said it was amazing. “He didn’t expect it to be so bright and so luxurious, the way everything’s displayed. “He said it was very fresh. And he liked how the layout of the store looked. “He was happy with the layout of the store.” She said he asked her how she manages “not so friendly customers”, adding: “I said ‘I kill them with kindness, I give them this smile’. He laughed.” Ms Crawford said if she was to bring Charles to a particular section of the store she would bring him to the ladies department so that he could get a nice hat or scarf for the Queen, adding that there has been a lot of cashmere in lately.

