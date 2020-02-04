Record for world’s largest onion bhaji broken in east London

The record for the world’s largest onion bhaji was broken in east London on Tuesday by a whopping 73.4 kilograms (162 pounds). The record effort was led by chef Oli Khan, who created a 175.6 kilogram (387 pounds) monster onion bhaji with the help of his team.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The bhaji took eight hours and 500 litres of oil to make, while the event, in partnership with Just Eat, was held at the East London Mosque and London Muslim Centre. Money was raised for the East London Mosque Trust which supports local good causes. Other Guinness world records broken at The East London Mosque and London Muslim Centre include the largest samosa in the world.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.