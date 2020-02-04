Voting under way in Iowa for Democratic presidential nominee

Caucus voting is under way in the US state of Iowa to pick the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee to run against Donald Trump. Iowa’s first-in-the-nation caucuses are expected to provide some clarity for what has been a muddled nomination fight for much of the last year. As the evening caucuses opened their doors, there were signs of major enthusiasm. Outside Iowa City’s Englert Theatre, long lines stretched a block in two directions and organisers predicted delays of an hour or longer. By day’s end, tens of thousands of Democrats will have gathered at community centres, high school gyms and more than 1,600 other caucus locations at the start of more than 50 contests that will unfold over the next five months.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

One unsurprising development is that Mr Trump won the Republican caucus, a largely symbolic victory given that he faced no significant opposition. For Democrats, a cloud of uncertainty and deepening internal resentment hung over the vote as the prospect of an unclear result raised fears of a long and divisive primary fight in the months ahead. “I’m the one who can pull our party together,” Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren told supporters on a telephone call before voting began, suggesting her rivals could not. They said they were the ones to bring unity. Polls suggested that Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders might have a narrow lead, but any of the top four candidates – Mr Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden, Ms Warren and former South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg – could score a victory in Iowa’s unpredictable and quirky caucus system as organisers prepared for record turnout.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Senator Amy Klobuchar, who represents neighbouring Minnesota, was also claiming momentum, while outsider candidates including entrepreneur Andrew Yang and billionaire activist Tom Steyer could be factors. Roughly two-thirds of Iowa caucus goers said supporting a candidate who would fundamentally change how the system in Washington works was important to their vote, according to AP VoteCast, a survey of voters who said they planned to take part. That compared to about a third who said it was more important to support a candidate who would restore the political system to how it was before Mr Trump’s election in 2016. Iowa Democrats also reported two major issues dominating their thoughts: health care and climate change. A handful of satellite caucuses have already taken place – some thousands of miles away from Iowa.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.