Most Googled questions about the coronavirus answered

The spread of the coronavirus shows no signs of stopping, as China reported another spike in cases in Wuhan - the region at the heart of the epidemic.

It comes as the Foreign Office has advised Britons living in China to "leave the country if they can" as the death toll from the outbreak has risen to 425.

ITV News asked Dr Jennifer Rohn, a cell biologist at University College London, to answer the most Googled questions about the coronavirus.

Some of the questions Dr Rohn answers include "what is a coronavirus?", "what are the symptoms?" and "do masks work?".